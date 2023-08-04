Summer Puppetry Festival: Cello Joe and Toni Tone on August 6

Live music and giant puppets make for a spectacularly original, educational performance at the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, August 6, from 11:00 to 11:45 pm

Cello Joe and Toni Tone of Giant Puppets Save the World perform for our Summer Puppetry Festival for the first time, performing folk tales from around the world through puppetry and music.

Themes of sustainability and environmental awareness are explored through the tradition of folktales. Featuring handmade puppet creations from Toni Tone as well as Folkmanis puppets, the show takes you on a figurative journey around the world by sharing stories from different cultures and traditions.