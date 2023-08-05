2e: Twice Exceptional is topic on August 8

On Tuesday, August 8. come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, to view a short film and hear a panel discussion focusing on gifted children with learning disabilities.

The award-winning documentary 2e: Twice Exceptional examines the concept of “twice exceptionality” – gifted children with learning disabilities and/or differences. Some have trouble interpreting social cues and processing visual and auditory information. Others have difficulty with time management and organization; they may finish their homework but routinely forget to turn it in. Some have been labeled as “underachievers” and “lazy”, accused of just not trying hard enough. The documentary features interviews with students, parents, teachers and psychologists.

After the film, the library will host a panel discussion with other parents of 2e children, hosted by REEL co-founder Yael Valek.

REEL is a nonprofit that ensures Silicon Valley twice-exceptional students thrive in school by raising parent and educator awareness and understanding of practical, research-based strategies to address their needs successfully.

Yael Valek has two 2e children who inspire her work, including REEL’s programs for parents of 2e learners, including a speaker series, bimonthly support group, and private email group.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.