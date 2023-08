Online cooking class on August 9 features Puerto Rican food

Urban Pilón chef Roberto Pérez will teach about Puerto Rican food culture and how to make a tasty and satisfying Pastelón de Yuca onn Wednesday, August 9, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. You’ll learn how to make our own sofrito and adobo seasonings.

Register via Zoom.

Get set to cook along from home. Download the recipes(PDF, 219KB).