Ravenswood Classroom Partners is recruiting volunteers

Over 88% of students in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park are below grade level in reading and math. As a Ravenswood Classroom Partners (RCP) volunteer, you can make a difference in the life of a child and empower them to become a lifelong learner.

Spend an hour a week helping students and you’ll see the incredible difference it can make in their lives and yours; RCP provides the training and volunteer support. Learn more or sign up today at www.ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

For more information, contact Cristiana Freed, Program Director, at cristiana@ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

Ravenswood Classroom Partners is a 501(c)(3) organization.