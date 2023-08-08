Ravenswood Classroom Partners is recruiting volunteers

by Contributed Content on August 8, 2023

Over 88% of students in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park are below grade level in reading and math. As a Ravenswood Classroom Partners (RCP) volunteer, you can make a difference in the life of a child and empower them to become a lifelong learner.

Spend an hour a week helping students and you’ll see the incredible difference it can make in their lives and yours; RCP provides the training and volunteer support.  Learn more or sign up today at www.ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

For more information, contact Cristiana Freed, Program Director, at cristiana@ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

Ravenswood Classroom Partners is a 501(c)(3) organization.

