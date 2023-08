Frank “Tebo” Thibeaux performs at Karl E. Clark Park on August 11

Frank “Tebo” Thibeaux is a Belle Haven neighborhood native who has been playing the guitar since he was 12 years old. He brings his signature blend of funky blues with a zydeco twist to Karl E. Clark Park in Menlo Park on Friday, August 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm..

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and pack all your favorite picnic essentials as you enjoy music at twilight with your family and friends.