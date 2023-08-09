Ron Manlapid brings personality and professionalism to his role as Menlo Tavern bartender

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional series about people who excel in the hospitality industry in InMenlo’s coverage area.

Watch Menlo Tavern lead bartender Ron Manlapid shake or stir a martini while amiably chatting with customers, and you’ll assume he’s such a natural that he was called to the profession. And, in a way, he was.

“I grew up in a Filipino household where hospitality was front and center,” he says. “It was just something we were taught to be. But I really wanted to be a cook — and still love smoking meats.”

Ron has 20 years experience in the food and beverage industry and has been at Menlo Tavern since 2015. But he’s had a couple of somewhat quirky side gigs along the way, such as providing what he labels “Sealcurity” to Lou Seal. “He’s been the same guy since 1999 — an Italian Sicilian kid from New York who tried out for the job and got it!”

He’s also worked for the Warriors in what was first called the Hoop Troop and then the Dubs Squad when the team moved to San Francisco. Favorite Warrior? “You mean other than Steph?” he answers with a grin.

Speaking of sports, Ron is a long time 49ers fan who grew up watching Jerry Rice. “So being able to serve him a cocktail was special.”

Does the bartender have a favorite drink? “An Old Fashioned if it’s made right which doesn’t always happen.”

How to sum up what he does so well? “I’m just a normal family man who makes good cocktails!”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023