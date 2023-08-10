Menlo Vacuum & Fix-it Shop is closing — Circle of Gratitude planned for August 16

While the Menlo Vacuum & Fix-It Shop will close permanently on August 30, long time customers will still get a chance to see owner George Lynch at Ralph’s Vacuum and Sewing in Redwood City (2011 Broadway).

“We’ve been friendly competitors for decades,” George told us. “He did our sewing machine work but he’s never done appliances so I’ll bring that role to his shop.”

There were a number of factors that contributed to George’s decision to close. “My wife retired two years ago and she urged me to join her,” he said. “Plus, business wasn’t what it used to be. While I always offered repairs, the majority of my income was always from sales. So I finally decided to fold up.”

You can join an Online Circle of Gratitude on Wednesday August 16, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm honoring owner George and the shop’s service to Menlo Park and surrounding communities.

To get a Zoom link for this gathering, email: info@concentric.org. Include your email and you will get a link to join the Zoom.

Producers Dorothy Fadiman and Gayle Ann Sabin invite you to view their film about the shop: FIX-IT SHOPS: An Endangered Species

Here is link to a 2014 post about the Fix-It Shop on InMenlo.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2014