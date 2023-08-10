Teens invited to watch a movie and create a pet rock on August 13

Teens, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Sunday, August 13, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm to watch a movie and create your own low-maintenance pet!

We’re bringing googly eyes into the library. Not enough for you to put on everything, everywhere — but certainly enough for you to use one or two, or several, to customize a pet rock to take home (rocks also provided)!

We’ll also be playing a movie in which a pet rock has a role: Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Enjoy some snacks, and after the movie, take your all-seeing rock home and watch it do absolutely nothing!

This event is for students in grades 6-12.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.