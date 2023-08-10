World champion boxer Eliza Olson appears at Menlo Park Library on August 12

Attention teens! World-champion boxer Eliza Olson is coming to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Saturday, August 12 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm to motivate and empower you.

Learn how to set physical boundaries and uphold them, during Eliza’s presentation and self-defense class. No prior experience necessary — just a willingness to get on your feet, build confidence, and slay!

This special event is for ages 12-18.

Eliza Olson became a professional boxer in the year 2000, fighting world-wide. She earned the World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championship titles in 2005. Eliza’s grandfather, Carl ‘Bobo’ Olson, was also a world champion boxer. In 2022, Eliza Olson was inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame (WCBHOF).

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.