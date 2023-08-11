Guest author Linda Grant joins Mystery Readers Group on August 16

Meet author Linda Grant, the local writer who penned the Catherine Sayler mystery series, via Zoom on Wednesday, August 16, from 3:00 to 4:15 pm. Reserve your spot online.

Catherine Sayler is a private investigator in San Francisco whose sleuthing instincts take her around the Bay and beyond—even as close as the streets of Palo Alto, where things couldn’t possibly be as they seem.

Mystery author Linda Grant (AKA Linda V. Williams) has served in the Peace Corps, and has taught school at every level from preschool to college. She is a past president of Sisters in Crime, the international organization in support of female mystery writers.

Menlo Park Library’s Mystery Readers Group meets virtually on the 3rd Wednesday of each group. Rather than all reading a single title, we choose a theme or author each month, and share our reads.