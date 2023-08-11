Stevie Cornell Quartet performs Dala’s Nest House concert on August 13

by Linda Hubbard on August 11, 2023

Stevie Cornell is a singer-songwriter from Santa Rosa who started his musical career in the vibrant East Bay punk scene of the late 70s with the Young Adults. He then went on to co-found the popular SF proto-Americana group The Movie Starsand retro-country band Red Meat. His songs are short, sharp and catchy, with hummable melodies and well-turned lyrics.

Quartet features Stevie Cornell, guitar and vocals; Alan Weiss, bass and vocals; David Anthony, drums and vocals; and Mike Aldrich, percussion.

Dala’s Nest House Concerts — nonprofit since 2014— hosts intimate acoustic concerts monthly, May-October in a private hidden garden in Menlo Park.

Seating limited! Online donations of $25 per seat directly to the musician provide seating to capacity. Online RSVP via PayPal.

Emailed RSVPs for unsecured seats may be requested at dalasnestmusic@comcast.net; please bring exact $$ for the musician’s donation jar.

