Elected officials vocal in opposition to proposed project at 80 Willow Road

State Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller (District 3) released the following statement on their opposition to the proposed construction of a four-structure mixed-use development that includes a 300-foot tower on the site of 80 Willow Road (pictured), Menlo Park:

“We are strongly opposed to the proposed development at 80 Willow Road. The environmental impact of such an immense project right next to the San Francisquito Creek cannot be ignored.

“The need for housing across the region is serious and demands serious proposals to address the shortage — but proposals such as this, that include buildings taller than any in San Jose, undermine the good work of housing advocates and create more problems than they address and should not be seriously considered.

“As Mayor Wolosin, who represents the neighborhood, said, ‘this is orders of magnitude beyond what is reasonable.’”

This is one of two “builder’s remedy projects proposed in Menlo Park. The other is near downtown at 1305 Hoover Street.

Mayor Wolosin and City Council member Betsy Nash have sent out emails letting residents know that staff has put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions about “Builder’s Remedy” projects. These FAQs (and more information about the Housing Element) are available online. On the Housing Element webpage, the fifth drop down menu item is called “Frequently Asked Questions” and the first four questions are related to the Builder’s Remedy and contain information about 80 Willow Road.

As part of its Housing Element, the City will revise its General Plan to re-zone some properties to accommodate additional housing — Proposed changes for the Housing Element update.

Two study sessions will be held this month to discuss issues and gather feedback:

Monday August 14: Planning Commission meeting

Tuesday August 22: City Council meeting