Urgent need for blood donations at Stanford Blood Center

August is often a challenging time for blood collection with many regular donors traveling and families focused on back-to-school preparations. Unfortunately, this August is no exception to the rule. Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is currently facing an urgent need for all blood types, especially type O blood, and is asking Bay Area residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to help meet the needs of local patients.

If you’re thinking about donating for the first time, now is a great opportunity to help save lives. There are several exciting promotions available for donors, including official MLB San Francisco Giants + SBC t-shirts, VIP tickets and other perks for the San Jose Earthquakes, Target e-gift cards and more! Details are available at stanfordbloodcenter.org/promotions.

The Stanford Blood Center in Menlo Park is located at 445 Burgess Dr.

Appointments can be scheduled online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or by calling 888-723-7831 or texting to 999-777.