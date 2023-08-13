Kids’ books to grow avid readers is topic on August 16

This book talk at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Wednesday, August 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm with reading specialist Jacqui Cebrian will feature page-turning picks for 1st-6th graders.

Are you and your young reader looking for a great book to finish summer vacation with? Come hear some great ideas from Ms. Cebrian, Oak Knoll reading specialist and community reading advocate.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.