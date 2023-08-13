Peninsula Volunteers celebrates 75th anniversary on August 26

The community is invited to celebrate Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.’s 75th anniversary on Saturday, August 26, from noon to 3:00 pm at Little House (800 Middle Avenue).

There will be food, fun, door prizes, music, info and activities for the entire family. Plenty of free parking in the Little House parking lot or walk/bike on over if you are close by.

n 1947, a group of smart and visionary women founders (pictured) built a remarkable legacy, enriching the lives of countless thousands of local seniors and their families.

PVI was a leader in gerontology at a time it was unheard of, identifying issues seniors face and creating affordable solutions for older adults to live healthy and meaningful lives. PVI launched:

The first suburban senior activity center in the U.S. to promote health and wellbeing.

The first groundbreaking initiative and HUD grant in the U.S. for construction of affordable senior housing.

The first state-of-the-art, purpose-built licensed adult day services facility for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

One of the first on-demand, concierge transportation services for seniors to empower independence.

PVI’s CEO, Peter Olson, says: “Seventy five years strong, PVI continues to transform aging in our local communities, changing the way seniors are cared for and treated as valuable members of society.

“New levels of concierge caregiver and family support services, expansion of innovative community partnerships, and extension of our local geographic reach will meet the challenges ahead for you and your senior family members.”