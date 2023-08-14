Luce Puppet Company performs at Menlo Park Library on August 17

On Thursday, August 17, from 10:15 to 11:45 am, Luce Puppet Company returns to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to introduce a legendary character — Zomo the Trickster Rabbit!

Clever Zomo thinks he’s the fastest, smartest rabbit in all of Africa, but wants more —perhaps wisdom! Nyame the Sky God tells Zomo what he needs to do.

Lively adventures follow with Cow, Crocodile, and Leopard, in this engaging tale.

This interactive performance from Luce Puppet Company features handcrafted puppets and child-approved fun.