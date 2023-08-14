Spotted: Mountain lion on Sharon Heights golf course

Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, the Menlo Park Police Department alerted residents in Sharon Heights to be advised a mountain lion was spotted at the Sharon Heights Golf Club along the back fence line near Sand Hill Road. Fish and Game was contacted and stated since the mountain lion was not showing to be aggressive, there is no danger at this time.

The Club commenced construction on a $20 million renovation of the entire golf course in early April of this year, and the course is closed to play until late Fall.

