Local public and private schools open this week — follow these safety tips

The new school year is here and parents, students and drivers should be aware of more pedestrian, bicycle, skateboard and vehicle traffic in the community.

Las Lomitas School District, St. Raymond School, Woodside School District and Menlo-Atherton High School start on Wednesday, August 16, and Menlo Park City School District starts a week later on August 23. Sacred Heart starts August 14-16, depending on grade level. Menlo School starts August 24. Portola Valley School District’s first day is August 29.

Prepare for safe travels this school year by following the transportation tips below.