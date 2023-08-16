Local public and private schools open this week — follow these safety tips
The new school year is here and parents, students and drivers should be aware of more pedestrian, bicycle, skateboard and vehicle traffic in the community.
Las Lomitas School District, St. Raymond School, Woodside School District and Menlo-Atherton High School start on Wednesday, August 16, and Menlo Park City School District starts a week later on August 23. Sacred Heart starts August 14-16, depending on grade level. Menlo School starts August 24. Portola Valley School District’s first day is August 29.
Prepare for safe travels this school year by following the transportation tips below.
- Commuters should expect increased congestion throughout the school week and build time into their schedules.
- Residents may also notice police officers posted in school zones helping with pedestrian safety, as well as safe loading and unloading of students.
- Children should know safe routes to school and agree on a place to meet their parents or guardians after school.
- Those under the age of 18 must wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, scooter, skates or skateboard.
- Bicyclists must ride in the same direction as vehicular traffic.
- Follow the directions of school crossing guards.
- Put away hand-held devices to avoid distraction via talking or texting. It is important to pay attention to what is going on around you.
- Parents should also ensure the school office has current emergency contact information on file.
Leave a Comment