Senator Josh Becker’s new district office is in Menlo Park

State Senator Josh Becker’s new Senate District 13 Office is located at 3525 Alameda del las Pulgas in Menlo Park. The office can be reached at (650) 233-2724.

“Representing the people of Senate District 13 is a tremendous honor,” said Becker. “Enacting legislation in Sacramento is a significant part of this responsibility, but ensuring that the residents of SD 13 have access to constituent services is equally important. Relocating our district office to a more central location better enables residents to voice their opinions and improve access to resources to help with issues related to government agencies.”

This office move comes after California concluded its required redrawing of senate districts, which changed the geography of SD 13. A formal open house with the community will be held later this year.

The 13th Senate District covers portions of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and includes the cities of Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Millbrae, Mountain View, Pacifica, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, and Woodside.