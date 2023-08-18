Menlo Park residents: Get compost and dispose of electronic waster

Does your soil need more nutrients to create a lavish garden? You’re in luck!

Menlo Park residents can pick up free compost while supplies last on Saturday (August 19) and Sunday (August 20) beginning at 8:00 am at the Burgess Park parking lot, Alma Street and Burgess Drive. No appointment is necessary.

The event is self-serve so please bring your own shovels, gloves and containers to fill.

Also in Saturday, from 9:00 am to noon, residents can recycle old electronics at the City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Drive. Accepted items include TVs, computers, printers, monitors, cables/cords, cell phones, MP3 players, DVD players, laptops and more (working or not).

Items that will not be accepted include household appliances like fans, floor heaters, smoke detectors, vacuum cleaners, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, stoves, refrigerators, freezers or household hazardous waste.

Vendors will unload the electronic waste from residents’ vehicles.

Proof of residency may be required and no appointments are required. The event will only be available until the trucks are full or while supplies last.