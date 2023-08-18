Pop Up Bug Museum returns to Menlo Park on August 20

Don’t miss the fun and learning when the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) turns into a Bug Museum on Sunday, August 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Beetlelady Dr. Stephanie Dole will be transforming the space for a couple of hours of educational fun.

The museum includes:

-Displays of terrestrial arthropods from around the world

-Live bug terrariums

-Activities for all ages

-Linked video content for further exploration

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo courtesy of Kristy Edwards photography