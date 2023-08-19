Menlo Polo Campbell Cup RIDES FOR VETS Charity Polo Tournament set for August 20

by Contributed Content on August 19, 2023

On Sunday, August 20, at the Menlo Circus Club, enjoy a delicious lunch while watching the thrilling sport of kings, Polo! Experience the pageantry of polo with military color guard and bag piper. Enjoy the traditional Champagne Divot Stomp between matches. Enter the Big Hat competition — best hat wins a prize. Find  bargains in the silent auction, all to provide transportation for veterans who require surgery at the SFVA hospital. Gates open at 11:00 am, first polo match starts at noon Purchase tickets and get more details online.

Photo by Dan Kaplan for Menlo Polo Club (c) 2019

