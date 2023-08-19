Residential burglary on Greenoaks Dr. in Atherton

During the evening hours of Friday, August 18, a residential burglary occurred on the 200 block of Greenoaks Drive in Atherton. The suspects entered the residence by smashing a rear master bedroom window. Once inside, the suspects rummaged through the residence.

This incident is currently being investigated, and no further information is available at this time. If you live in the Lindenwood area and noticed anything suspicious or have suspicious activity captured on your surveillance cameras, please contact the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.