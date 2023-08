Spotted: Duran Duran sign at The Guild

The Duran Duran benefit concert for The Cancer Awareness Trust at The Guild tonight is sold out as is the pre-concert dinner at Bistro Vida. But Vida owner Ali El Safy let us know that he’s also hosting an after party.

“After the show at the Guild ends at 10:30, Bistro Vida will continue the party on its patio, grilling burgers and serving up wines, beers and Champagne until midnight while the DJ plays 80s dance hits,” he emails.