VA Menlo Park celebrates 100 years with dignitaries and festivities

Held on Saturday, August 19, the VA Menlo Park 100 Centennial Celebration brought together over 750 attendees to commemorate a century of service, sacrifice, and unity. Both Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (pictured top) and a representative from the Office of Congressman Kevin Mullin presented commendations to the health care system, while two Veterans expressed their deep gratitude as they shared their life-changing experiences on the VA Menlo Park campus.

The picturesque grounds of VA Menlo Park provided the ideal backdrop for this historic occasion, with attendees gathering to honor the legacy of a century of commitment to Veterans and their families. The event demonstrated the deep appreciation that the community holds for those who have served our nation.

Congresswoman Eshoo’s heartfelt address underscored the importance of honoring Veterans and acknowledged the ongoing efforts to provide support for them and their families.

“I will always work to not only support the VA but all it represents, the Veterans and their families,” she said. “I believe that every American that has worn a uniform to defend our country should have the health services, the opportunities, and the care that they have really truly earned.”

The celebration offered various activities for all ages to enjoy, including a resource fair, field games, and live music by local band, Crossing Dana. A car show featured an array of over 30 cars and motorcycles, representing a piece of history.

The California Air National Guard’s 129th Air Rescue Wing Commanded by Colonel Victor Teal closed the event as it’s HC-130J Combat King II performed a flyer over to the tune of America the Beautiful.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, let us remember the past with reverence, embrace the present with gratitude, and step into the future with renewed determination. Here’s to the next 100 years of extraordinary care, innovation, and service to our Veterans,” said Jean J. Gurga, Executive Medical Center Director of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

