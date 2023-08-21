Bob Baker Marionettes come to Menlo Park Library on August 26

Menlo Park’s 6th Annual Summer Puppetry Festival is coming to a close in style!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater has been pulling the strings of family fun since 1963 and was named an official Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2009. They’ve even trained some of the marionette artists we’ve hosted here in Menlo Park!

Join us for this don’t-miss show Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10:30–11:00 am. outside the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.)