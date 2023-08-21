Mayor Wolosin presents information on Menlo Park Housing Element

Mayor Jen Wolosin, who represents District 3 on the Menlo Park City Council, posted this information about tomorrow night’s discussion of the Housing Element:

“On Tuesday night (August 22nd at 6:00 pm) the City Council will have a very important special meeting with just one agenda item:

“C1. Review and provide feedback on potential Zoning Ordinance, Specific Plan, and conforming General Plan amendments associated with the adopted 2023-2031 Housing Element.

“To attend Tuesday night’s (8/22 at 6:00cpm) Study Session via zoom or in person, click here for participation information.

“As stated in the staff report, “The purpose of the study session is to receive feedback from the City Council and members of the public on the proposed Zoning Ordinance amendments, rezonings, and related items to meet the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) of 2,946 units for the 2023 to 2031 planning period. The City must adopt these regulations within one year of the Housing Element deadline, or by Jan. 31, 2024, or be subject to regulations that minimize local control related to housing developments pursuant to state law.”

“The information available in the staff report on this topic is highly technical and complex. To help residents understand more about zoning in general and the proposed zoning amendments, I have put together a presentation and video titled, “Menlo Park Housing Element Zoning Updates.” It is my hope that after you have watched the video you will understand that:

There is an important study session on Tuesday, August 22, to make zoning changes consistent with commitments outlined over the 2+ year Housing Element Update process.

The City will be making zoning amendments to the 69 Housing Element opportunity sites and to specific zoning districts, including those Downtown and on El Camino Real, Commercial districts and Apartment zones, with the goal of encouraging more housing, especially affordable housing (per State requirements).

The zoning amendments will likely produce taller and more dense buildings, mostly around downtown and transit.

The zoning updates must be completed by January 31, 2024.

“Ready to get started? Click here to watch “Menlo Park Housing Element Zoning Updates.” To link to the presentation, click here.

“Thank you in advance for taking the time to learn about zoning as it relates to the Housing Element, and to engage in our civic process.”

InMenlo file photo of Jen Wolosin by Robb Most (c) 2023