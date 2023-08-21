Menlo Park gets first rain in three months

by Linda Hubbard on August 21, 2023

It’s a bit like the Peninsula didn’t want to be left out of the Hurricane Hilary action. With winds picking up around 10:00 am, a series of rain showers in Menlo Park followed — just enough to wipe away the summer dust.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.01″ on his digital gauge as of 1:00 pm bringing the season-to-date to 39.48″. The last measurable rain was on May 8, so it’s been awhile.

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search