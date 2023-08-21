Menlo Park gets first rain in three months

It’s a bit like the Peninsula didn’t want to be left out of the Hurricane Hilary action. With winds picking up around 10:00 am, a series of rain showers in Menlo Park followed — just enough to wipe away the summer dust.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.01″ on his digital gauge as of 1:00 pm bringing the season-to-date to 39.48″. The last measurable rain was on May 8, so it’s been awhile.

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2019