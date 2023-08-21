Spanish is Global Language Story Time on August 24

Babies, toddlers and their grown-ups are invited to come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Thursday, August 24 from 11:30 am to noon for a fun-filled Spanish-language story time! Enjoy music, movement, and stories with Colors of Spanish. Teacher Guadalupe will sing, dance and wow babies, toddlers and caregivers with stories and music. This event is great for bilingual and second language-learning families.

The Global Language Story Time features a different language each month.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.