Listen to Goat Hill Girls at two shows August 24 & 26

Member of the Goat Hill Girls — and Menlo Park resident — Linda Maki let us know that the group will have two shows this week.

On Thursday, August 24, they will be at the Steel Bonnet Brewery (20 Victor Square, Scotts Valley) from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. At this outdoor venue, they will be joined by special fiddle guest Johnny Campbell.

On Saturday, August 26 from 8:00 to 11:00 pm, they will be at the Gilroy Barn (4390 Hecker Pass Road, Gilroy). Doors open at 7:00 pm; arrive by 7:55 pm. Reserve seats online.