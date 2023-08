Sign up to play in Menlo Park’s pickleball tournament

The City of Menlo Park will host a mixed doubles, round robin pickleball tournament Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 9:00 a. at Kelly Park. Sign up your team and enjoy a morning of community spirit, food, fun and pickleball.

Tournament is co-sponsored by Sports Basement and Starbucks. Teams should have one partner sign up for both players. Sign up online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021