Risk Appropriate Insurance When Disaster Hits is topic on August 26

The recent fires on Maui remind us of the importance of getting prepared for disasters. Preparation includes reviewing insurance policies to see if we are adequately covered for hazards in our area that could become disasters, such as floods, earthquakes and wildfires.

FEMA is there to help people after a disaster. However, there are limits to FEMA’s financial support. FEMA assistance differs from insurance in that it only provides the basic needs to make a home safe, sanitary and functional. FEMA will not normally compensate homeowners for their entire loss. Assistance depends on a host of factors like insurance coverage and, in some respects, the ability to pay.

FEMA might refer the renter or homeowner to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a low-interest disaster loan that can help you to recover. However, getting a loan includes the typical credit check and the ability to repay the money.

Please join MPC Ready on Saturday, August 26, from 9:00 to 10:30 am for an update on Risk Appropriate Insurance. Emily Chapman (pictured), a local State Farm Insurance Agent, will speak to us on the general topic. Subtopics include: Changes in policy writing for California insurance marketplace; local insurance matters; being insurance prepared for disasters and catastrophes; how to use your insurance dollars to work best for you; importance of keeping coverage up-to-date; and what happens if you have a claim? Bring your questions.

The meeting takes place in Trinity Hall, Trinity Church, 330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park. Refreshments and a raffle are included. Whole family welcome.

MPC (Menlo Park Community) Ready focuses on helping to build great neighbors that are connected and disaster prepared, block by block. Contact Lynne@mpcready.org if you have questions.