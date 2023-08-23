Spotted: Familiar sights on first day of Menlo Park schools

by Linda Hubbard on August 23, 2023

This morning, schools in the Menlo Park City School District joined other local public and private schools already in session.

A couple of traditional sights greeted children and their parents headed to Oak Knoll school.

There was a welcome sign in front courtesy of the Chalk Granny aka Mary Kay Mitchell.

And Izola the crossing guard was in place at the corner of Oak and Oak Knoll, making sure drivers stopped for pedestrians and cyclists.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

 

