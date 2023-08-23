SSFC Soccer Fest at Burgess Park on August 25

The SSFC Soccer Fest will take place on Friday, August 25, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Burgess Park in Menlo Park.

There will be soccer-style carnival games, prizes, bounce house and obstacle courses, Coaches’ Dunk Tank, food trucks, ice cream, and more! The event raises funds for the Stanford Strikers scholarship fund.

SSFC has partnered with Second Touch Soccer and will accept donations of Stanford and Alpine Strikers uniforms, cleats and shinguards.