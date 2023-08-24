Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee is accepting applications

City of Menlo Park’s Youth Advisory committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. Students in grades 9-12 who live within Menlo Park city limits or attend a Menlo Park high school are eligible to apply.

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) offers high school students an unparalleled opportunity to gain hands-on experience with civic engagement, have their voices heard and contribute to decisions that directly affect their schools and community.

Participants will gain a sense of empowerment, belonging and develop their leadership skills, teamwork, communication, problem-solving and critical thinking. The application deadline is Aug. 27. Visit the YAC webpage to learn more and to apply.