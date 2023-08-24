Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee is accepting applications

by Contributed Content on August 24, 2023

City of Menlo Park’s Youth Advisory committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. Students  in grades 9-12 who live within Menlo Park city limits or attend a Menlo Park high school are eligible to apply.

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) offers high school students an unparalleled opportunity to gain hands-on experience with civic engagement, have their voices heard and contribute to decisions that directly affect their schools and community.

Participants will gain a sense of empowerment, belonging and develop their leadership skills, teamwork, communication, problem-solving and critical thinking. The application deadline is Aug. 27. Visit the YAC webpage to learn more and to apply.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search