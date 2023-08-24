Tickets on sale for 25th anniversary of Holidays on a High Note

A sell-out is expected for the upcoming 25th anniversary of Holidays on a High Note, a fundraising event hosted by the Foothill Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service (PFS).

This year floral designers Raul Dueñas, Sharla Flock, and Pico Soriano will share the lecture stage, each showcasing their unique personal styles and bringing ‘The Power of Color’ to life. A live auction of these “on-the-spot” floral creations will immediately follow.

The event also includes tablescapes by the Bay Area’s best creatives, an artisan boutique of jewelry, clothing, accessories, home décor and specialty foods, silent auction, and a luncheon served on the Menlo Circus Club’s polo field patio.

All proceeds from ticket sales, the silent and live auctions, and a percentage of the boutique vendors sales benefit Peninsula Family Service, and this year’s fund-a-need is earmarked to support PFS programs serving older adults.

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 19, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Menlo Circus Club. Advance tickets required and may be purchased online at: https://www.fapfs.org/

The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, September 12.