Two local high school students earn Eagle Scout rank

Samuel Virsik and Isaiah Rassbach, both of Menlo Park Troop 206, earned their rank of Eagle Scout this summer.

Sam Virsik (pictured top, third from left/blue shirt) is the son of Allison and Peter Virsik of Portola Valley. He is a senior at Menlo School. His Eagle project involved building two bookcases for his church choir to house books and choir materials.

He worked with Scout Troop 206 and George Milanos, a parishioner of the Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, who is familiar with woodworking. The bookcases were made of ¾ inch birch plywood and stained with English Chestnut and Red Mahogany stain.

Sam has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Patrol Leader for Troop 206, and completed the National Youth Leadership Training. He has completed the Philmont Trek, Emigrant Wilderness trek, and Sea Base trek during his tenure as a scout.

Isaiah Rassbach (pictured above, blue shirt), son of Carrie and Eric Rassbach of Atherton, is a junior currently studying abroad as an exchange student in Germany. His service project involved building three benches with backs and armrests for his church, Grace Presbyterian Church Silicon Valley. He worked with the scouts of troop 206 and, Dr. Jason Rosé, his chemistry teacher at The King’s Academy and an expert in woodworking.

The benches were made of red cedar and sealed for weatherproofing. Isaiah has served as chaplain, patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader for the troop. During his time in Troop 206 he has completed a 50-mile wilderness trek in Yosemite and was crew leader at Philmont in 2022.

The troop is headed by Scoutmaster Rich Collyer.