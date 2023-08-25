Learn the Truth about Real Organic on August 31

On Thursday, August 31, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm, listen to a discussion about why we need the Real Organic Project and the future of this farmer-led movement hosted by Flea Street owner, Jesse Cool, and Real Organic Project farmer, Paul Muller.

100% of the ticket price will go to support the Real Organic Project. Flea Street is located at 3607 Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park. Purchase tickets online.

Guest speakers are Real Organic Project Co-Directors, Dave Chapman and Linley Dixon. They will discuss how industrial forces have changed the true meaning of organic in the marketplace and how farmers are building a movement to protect real organic farming.

Light fare will be provided by Flea Street.To learn more, please visit http://www.realorganicproject.org.