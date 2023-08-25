Summer Reading Finale Party at Menlo Park Library on August 31

by Contributed Content on August 25, 2023

The Menlo Park Summer Reading Game is coming to its end. Celebrate the summer at one — or both —  library locations! Come dressed as your favorite book character, and add to the fun.

Enjoy:

-Carnival games
-Prize drawings
-Live music
-Pizza

The event is held on Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the main library (800 Alma Street) and the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Drive)

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

 

