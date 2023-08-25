Summer Reading Finale Party at Menlo Park Library on August 31
The Menlo Park Summer Reading Game is coming to its end. Celebrate the summer at one — or both — library locations! Come dressed as your favorite book character, and add to the fun.
Enjoy:
-Carnival games
-Prize drawings
-Live music
-Pizza
The event is held on Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the main library (800 Alma Street) and the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Drive)
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
Leave a Comment