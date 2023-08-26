Atherton Arts Foundation announces upcoming classes

Starting next week, the Atherton Arts Foundation offers new classes where you can learn everything from Chinese Water Brush Painting to Figure Drawing. Experiment with colored pencils, try wet felting, or create botanical art.

In October, Atherton Arts Foundation will be bringing children’s art, sewing, pastels, floral arranging, and natural printing botanicals on silk.

Classes are donation based and located in the Atherton Arts Foundation Art Studio in the Garden Basement Room of the Main House at Holbrook Palmer Park.

Find the schedule of classes and sign up here.