Portola Valley Arts Fest returns for a second year on September 9

Held once again held on the grounds of Ladera Community Church (3300 Alpine Rd.), the Portola Valley Creative Circle Arts Fest takes place from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, September 9.

Featured will be a variety of art, local food and wine, art activities, and author readings at 3:00 pm.

Kids are welcome, according to one of the organizers, Pamela Dorrell. “We will have bubbles and balls and music and art projects for kids of all ages.”

A highlight of the day, three diverse authors who will share their creative process and read their work at 3:00 pm. There will be ample opportunity to ask questions and experience an array of writing styles.

The participating authors are Caryn Yacowitz, Ateret Kaselkorn, Myra Strober plus a poetry reading by Notre Dame high school student Bea Bakken.

“The author readings get to the heart of the creative processes behind the arts fest, and it is an intriguing line-up,” emails one of the organizers, Pamela Dorrell. “Ateret Haselkorn stepped up to organize the event, and she has gone in an interesting direction. She has an array of genres written by authors of a wide array of ages and experiences. The lineup will give the audience a broad perspective on what it means to be a writer and how that can change over the course of a lifetime.”

Photos of 2022 Arts Fest