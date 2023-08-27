Peninsula Volunteers celebrates its 75th anniversary

On Saturday, August 26, the area around Peninsula Volunteers’ Little House was transformed into an open house with activities not just for seniors but all ages. It was all part of the organization’s 75th anniversary celebration.

And CEO/Executive Director Peter Olsen emphasized that there is a full range of services throughout the week. “We made it through the pandemic, and now is a great time to meet new friends.”

“We’re not only offering activities that have long been part of Little House but some new programs like Got Groceries, which provides a full bag of groceries free of charge. And we’re exploring how to support family caregivers.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured some of the festivities.

Refer to the Peninsula Volunteers website for its line up of activities. And here is more about its history.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023