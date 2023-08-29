ADAPT neighborhood block parties planned in Atherton

It can’t be emphasized enough that a major disaster — and especially a major earthquake — will impact the systems we rely on in our daily living. Water, food, energy, shelter, medical support, communications — all stand to be compromised for an indeterminate amount of time.

Neighbors being there for each other extends and amplifies the preparedness each of us do ahead of such difficult times. We have a tool, they have a skill, being together bolsters morale, and together we are more resilient than each of us by ourselves.

Each year ADAPT holds a number of neighborhood get-togethers to foster relationships and know-how for when disaster strikes. These get-togethers are based on 14 Areas used by ADAPT to organize efforts at a more local level. Please visit http://www.getreadyatherton.org and enter your address to learn in which Area you live.

-August 31: Areas 4, 5, & 6 from 4-6:00 pm at 6 Fenwood Drive

-September 10: Areas 1, 2,and 3 and Lindenwood Homeowners Association party from 3-5:00 pm at the cul de sac near 238 Catalpa Drive

-September 17: Area 8 from 4-6:00 pm at 2 Odell Place

Areas 12 and 13 will have a get-together in September, TBD, and Areas 10 and 11 will have one in October, TBD.