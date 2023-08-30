Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. hosts charity event at Stanford Golf Course

On Monday, August 28, Eat. Learn. Play. — founded by Atherton residents Ayesha and Stephen Curry — partnered with Workday for the 4th Annual Workday Charity Classic at the Stanford Golf Course. The Workday Charity Classic aims to make a positive impact on lives in the Bay Area by raising money to provide local communities with the support and opportunities they need.

Through the first three annual Workday Charity Classics, the event has raised nearly $6 million with 100% of the proceeds going to support Oakland youth.

Freestyle performer Kelley James entertained golfers and guests at the 8th hole, with customized raps as golfers stepped up to the tee.

Following a day of golf, attendees gathered by the clubhouse for a BBQ by Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina’s International Smoke and Golden State Warriors emcee Franco Finn hosted the live auction. The event included an 18-hole Shamble, followed by a $1 Million Dollar Challenge for Charity.

Attendees included Larry Fitzgerald, Michelle Wie-West, Matt Kuchar, Joe Lacob, Andre Iguodala (teeing off in blue shirt), Buster Posey, Brandt Snedeker, Steve Young, Brandi Chastain pictured with Steph), and Kelley James in addition to other partners, donors, and supporters.

Photo above shows Brandt Snedeker, Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Will Lowery, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Michelle Wie-West

Photos by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.