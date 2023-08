Spotted: Pretty — and tasty — octopus at Canteen in Menlo Park

We recently enjoyed a medley of tasty dishes at Canteen including our favorite fried Half Moon Bay Brussels sprouts and new-to-us “Papas Bravas” potatoes. But the biggest hit was the grilled octopus “a la Gallega” — a piece of art that tasted every bit as good.

Canteen, overseen by chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel, is located at 550 Oak Grove Avenue, part of the Springline development.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023