Acterra hosts climate advocacy workshop for students on September 6

by Linda Hubbard on August 31, 2023

In this virtual presentation on Wednesday, September 6 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, teens are invited to be inspired and boost their advocacy skills.

They’ll hear from Julia Zeitlin (pictured), a 17-year-old climate activist and Bay Area leader. With a background as the President of the Palo Alto Youth Council and Chair of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s Student Advisory Board, Julia has made waves in the field of climate action.

During this workshop, teens will gain valuable knowledge about advocacy strategies, public commenting, and more about creating a carbon neutral Bay Area.

Photo courtesy of Julia Zeitlin

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search