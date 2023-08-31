Acterra hosts climate advocacy workshop for students on September 6

In this virtual presentation on Wednesday, September 6 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, teens are invited to be inspired and boost their advocacy skills.

They’ll hear from Julia Zeitlin (pictured), a 17-year-old climate activist and Bay Area leader. With a background as the President of the Palo Alto Youth Council and Chair of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s Student Advisory Board, Julia has made waves in the field of climate action.

During this workshop, teens will gain valuable knowledge about advocacy strategies, public commenting, and more about creating a carbon neutral Bay Area.

Photo courtesy of Julia Zeitlin