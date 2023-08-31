Next Rainbow Kids webinar is set for September 7

Menlo Park-based non-profit, Community Equity Collaborative’s last Rainbow Kids webinar in 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 pm.

Join facilitators Azisa Todd, Lead Trainer and Events Coordinator at the San Mateo County Pride Center, and Nathanael Flynn, early childhood educator and author, for this free 90-minute webinar focusing on why and how to talk with young children about diversity as it relates to gender, families, and love. They’ll share age-appropriate information and practical strategies to support them as they explore who they are and who is in their world during these early years.

Register online.