Next Rainbow Kids webinar is set for September 7

by Linda Hubbard on August 31, 2023

Menlo Park-based non-profit, Community Equity Collaborative’s last Rainbow Kids webinar in 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 pm.

Join facilitators Azisa ToddLead Trainer and Events Coordinator at the San Mateo County Pride Center, and Nathanael Flynnearly childhood educator and author, for this free 90-minute webinar focusing on why and how to talk with young children about diversity as it relates to gender, families, and love. They’ll share age-appropriate information and practical strategies to support them as they explore who they are and who is in their world during these early years.

Register online.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search