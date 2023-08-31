Spotted: New mural underway at Menlo Atherton High School

A new mural is being created at Menlo-Atherton High School, the result of a mural competition in 2021 held by M-A’s first Ethnic Studies class. The winner of the mural competition is rising junior (’25) Celine Chien (her entry shown above).

Two years later, the winning mural is being painted by M-A ’07 alum Jose Castro, who is a local artist and muralist who has painted the large mural along North Fair Oaks in Redwood City. Progress is ongoing, but it is currently set to finish by September 13.

The mural points towards the history of the Bay Area and M-A, with the depiction of the Ramaytush Ohlone people, the new wave of immigrants from the California Gold Rush, the San Francisco counterculture movement in the 1960s, and the establishment of M-A’s Ethnic Studies program.