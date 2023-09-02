Tour de Menlo marks its 20th anniversary in 2023

The 20th anniversary of the Tour de Menlo, which offers three Peninsula routes for cyclists of all abilities, plus an additional 12-mile family route, takes place on Saturday, September 16. Riders have their choice of 33-, 43- and 63-mile routes, plus the 12-mile family ride, all well-marked and beginning and ending at the Church of Latter-Day Saints on Valparaiso in Menlo Park. View the routes page.

The cost to participate in the ride is $80 for adults and $50 for students. Please see the FAQ page for additional details.

The ride is sponsored by the Menlo Rotary Community Foundation and the Almanac. All proceeds are used to support need-based Rotary college scholarships, numerous other Rotary Foundation projects and the Almanac’s Holiday Fund, which contributes to 10 local nonprofits. Second Harvest Food Bank, Life Moves (formerly Innvision-Shelter Network) and St. Anthony’s Dining Room are among the beneficiaries of the Holiday Fund.

Route markings on the street with arrows are being replaced by:

Downloadable bike routes available via Ride with GPS cycling navigation mobile app

Ride with GPS mobile app includes turn-by-turn voice directions, cue sheets and maps for all routes

Printed copies of the route sheets and maps still available on day of the ride

The Tour de Menlo website is your best source for current route information.

A hot lunch with vegetarian options will be provided from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

What are the details on rest stops?

Portola Valley: 8:00 am – Noon (Bathroom available)

Belmont/Ralston: 7:30 am to 11:00 am (Bathroom available)

Madrone/Stevens Creek Park: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm (Bathroom available).

What is the cost of the ride?

The ride is $80 for 16 and over ($50 for 15 and under) if you register prior to September 16, 2023 and $85 for 16 and over ($55 for 15 and under) for on-site registration. This includes snacks, use of portable toilets, lunch and full SAG support.

When can I order an official Tour de Menlo jersey or T-shirt?

Orders may be placed up until the day of the ride but you will receive the jersey or T-shirt at the address you provide at a later date.

Photo of Belmont rest stop from 2022 Tour de Menlo courtesy of Rotary Club