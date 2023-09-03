Menlo Park Library offers video games for check out

Studies have shown that video games can improve manual dexterity, increase the brain’s gray matter, and improve intellectual and social skills. Also, video games are a lot of fun! Menlo Park Library now offers video games for checkout with your library card. Browse our collection of games for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

View the collection online.

Borrowing policies

-Video games are available for a three week loan period with no renewals.

-Games marked Quick Picks are available for seven days with no renewals.

-Games must be checked out at and returned to the Help Desk

Who can check out video games?

Anyone with a regular library card; no age restrictions.

What gaming systems does the library have games for?

Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, and XBox Series X. Some titles are available for multiple systems, and others are only available for one system depending on publisher availability.

What are the games’ ratings?

Menlo Park Library's collection currently includes games rated Everyone (E) and Teen (T). We may expand in future based on customer demand. Can I place holds on video games?

Yes, you can place holds on games.

How do I check out a video game?

The game cases displayed on the library shelves are empty – bring a case to the Help Desk and staff will retrieve the game cartridge or disc and check it out to you.

